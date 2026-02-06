Five police vehicles donated under CSR funding

Puttaparthi: Five new vehicles were handed over to the Puttaparthi Police Sub-Division under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding on Thursday to strengthen police mobility and public service delivery in Sri Sathya Sai district.

The vehicles, procured at a cost of Rs 75 lakh, were donated by Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy along with former minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy. The vehicles were formally inaugurated at the District Police Office premises by District Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar, following special prayers. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said several police stations in the constituency were operating with outdated vehicles, causing delays in reaching incident sites, especially in remote areas. He said the new vehicles would significantly improve emergency response and help police serve the public more efficiently. The SP thanked the MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy and the former minister for responding promptly to the department’s request and assured that police would make optimum use of the vehicles to deliver better services.

MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy praised the dedication of the police force, stating that the vehicles were provided to support their round-the-clock service to the public.

He also lauded the police for their exemplary role in ensuring smooth conduct of the Sri Sathya Sai Baba centenary celebrations, which drew devotees from across the country and abroad.