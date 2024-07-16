  • Menu
One dead and six injured in an accident at Kamareddy

Highlights

An accident occurred in Kamareddy where a car collides parked lorry leaving one killed and three injured

A car collided with a parked lorry on national highway at Siddarameshwaranagar village in Bikanur mandal of Kamareddy resulting in the killing of one person and leaving six others seriously injured. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning when a car carrying seven passengers, including two children.

The deceased victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, lost their life on the spot. The injured individuals, identified as Arun (32), Ravali (27), Sai Reddy (26), Sivanand (4), Aaradhya (1), and Shiva Kumar (24), were promptly rushed to Kamareddy Government Hospital for medical attention.

The accident occurred while the car was en route from Hyderabad to Nirmal. Upon receiving the distressing news, local police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic road accident. The deceased's body has been transferred to the government hospital for post-mortem purposes.

