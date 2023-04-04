One lakh devotees book Bhadradri Talambralu under TSRTC's initiative

Hyderabad: As the TSRTC's (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation)initiative to deliver Bhadradri Sri SitaramulaKalyanotsava Talambralu has been receiving good responses RTC, the corporation has decided to extend the last booking date to April 10. So far more than one lakh devotees have booked for the Talambralu.

According to TSRTC, in the first phase, the RTC will be delivering Talambralu to 50,000 devotees. The delivery process for the first phase has already begun from Sunday. On booking, the Talambralu will be delivered to the devotees within two to three days. The first booking was earlier made by TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar, who received the Talambralu at his office in Bus Bhavan on Monday.

"There is great interest among devotees towards Kalyanotsava Talambralu and TSRTC is receiving unexpected responses from the devotees. Last year, 88,000 people bookedTakambralu and this year till date, more than one lakh devotees have already booked Talambralu facility," he said. To ensure devotees receive the Talambralu on time, the TSRTC is working closely with the Endowment Department, he added. Talambralu can be booked at all TSRTC cargo parcel counters across the State. Devotees who want to avail these services can contact TSRTC Logistics Department phone numbers on 9177683134 or 7382924900 or 9154680020.