Online cricket betting racket busted, 9 held

The Rachakonda police busted an online cricket betting racket and arrested nine persons including organisers on Wednesday. A total of of Rs 11.80 lakh was seized while orders were issued to freeze two banks accounts with Rs 31.17 lakh.

Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat said the bookies arranged telephonic lines using connections and they gave line numbers to the punters. He said that betting starts after the first ball of first over and goes till last over. After completion of match, the bookies inform to their collection agents about the details of collection and distribution of amount that how much amount has to collect from a particular punter and how much amount has to be given, he added.

Based on that information the collection agents collect the money from losers and distribute the money to winners and the remaining amount will be given to bookie. The money transactions are done using Paytm, Net Banking, etc.