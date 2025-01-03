Only 23 out of 42 judges appointed in HC: BRS

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Thursday alleged that despite the allocation of 42 judges to Telangana, only 23 were appointed, and the absence of judges from the SC, ST communities was resulting in a delay in justice to the marginalised communities.

Addressing a press conference along with BRS legal head S Bharat Kumar at the Telangana Bhavan, senior leader B Vinod Kumar said that on December 31, 2019, a separate High Court came to Telangana. Even though it was decided that the Telangana High Court should have 42 judges, only 23 judges were appointed and the remaining were never appointed. He said that there were no STs among the Telangana judges, and there were very few judges from the SC community. “If judges are appointed in full, justice will also be done to the backward Dalit and tribal communities,” claimed Vinod Kumar.

The BRS leader recalled that during KCR's tenure, as a result of the pressure by the party in Parliament, the number of High Court judges was increased to 42. The number of pending cases in the High Court has been increasing day by day. The cases would not be resolved quickly unless the judges are in full capacity. The Chief Justice of the High Court should immediately intervene and take steps for the appointment of judges. “There are four judges from other States in the Telangana High Court, and justice will be done to Telangana only if the judges are fully appointed,” he said.