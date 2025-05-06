Only dedicated party activists will get posts: MP

Hanamkonda: Only those who work tirelessly and sincerely for the party will be given positions, said Warangal MP Dr. Kadiyam Kavya speaking at the party’s organisational and preparatory meeting held at the Palakurthi mandal centre, under the leadership of constituency in-charge Hanumanth Jhansi Rajender Reddy on Monday.

Kavya stated that it was the hard work of party activists that brought the Congress back to power. The government is continuing welfare and development programmes despite having to pay interest on debts left behind by the BRS. She criticised both BJP and BRS as being “partners in crime,” alleging that the BRS leaders are using ill-gotten gains to spread misinformation about the Congress through social media. The MP highlighted that CM Revanth Reddy has initiated several unprecedented programmes such as BC caste census, SC categorisation and ₹2 lakh farm loan waivers. She urged every party activist to act like a soldier with the ultimate goal of making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister in the 2029 elections. Local MLA Yasaswini Reddy called for efforts to strengthen the party in the constituency and hoped that all members work together to ensure a sweeping victory for the Congress in the upcoming local body elections.

Jhansi stated that party reconstruction is not just about distributing positions, but about building committed activists in every village. He emphasised bringing forward youth and women in line with current needs. He urged all activists to take the government’s schemes to people. Everyone should work hard to ensure the party wins in the upcoming local body elections. DCC president Kommuuri Pratap Reddy, Warangal DCC president Errabelli Swarna, Jangaon district observers Addanki Dayakar Rao and Bakkini Lingam Yadav, Mahbubabad district observers Nageshwar Rao and Ravali Reddy, and Warangal district observers Amir Ali Khan and Ravichandra attended.