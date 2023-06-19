Only Telangana supplies drinking water to all households

Miryalaguda: Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy said the Telangana was only the State in India supplying the purified drinking water to all households.

Addressing the “Drinking Water Day “ celebrations as part of the State Formation Day celebrations in Miryalaguda Assembly constituency on Sunday, GuthaSukender Reddy said that the State government had succeeded in solving the decades-old fluoride issue in Nalgonda district through Mission Bhagiratha. “All Grama panchayats are now getting safe drinking water supply in Nalgonda district under Mission Bhagiratha scheme, which has helped in putting an end to the fluoride menace in the district. It could be possible because of the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekara Rao,” GuthaSukender Reddy said.

He said that the Telangana villages, which once witnessed the acute shortage of drinking water, were now getting sufficient drinking water under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme and Telangana was the only major State to have achieved cent per cent tap water connection to every household in the country, particularly in rural households.