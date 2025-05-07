Live
Operation Sindoor: CM Revanth Reddy to hold emergency meet on security measures
Chief Minister of Telangana A Revanth Reddy called for an Emergency Meeting with all officials concerned at 11 am at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Hyderabad to review all security preparations post Operation Sindoor.
The security measures to safeguard all major installations and key strategic Central, defence and state government locations will be reviewed.
The state government will provide total support and cooperation to, and work along with the National Armed Forces.
CM Revanth will personally review the situation on war-footing and ensure security, safety and ensure total vigilance in Hyderabad, and all cities, towns and villages across Telangana.
People are advised to keep vigil but also be totally reassured that the Centre and State are working together for their safety.
We request for total cooperation from all citizens at this hour.