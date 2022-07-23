Orange alert issued in Hyd in wake of heavy rains

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) on Saturday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of Hyderabad.

An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall was issued for the city. The IMD uses four-colour codes for weather warnings like green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

The weather department has also predicted water pooling on roads and low-lying areas, electricity and other social disturbances for few hours, and drainage clogging or overflowing.

From Friday 8:30 am to Saturday 7:00 am, in GHMC circle, Serilingampally recorded highest rainfall of 139.8 mm. Almost all other areas recorded rainfall over 100 mm.