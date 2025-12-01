OU clears air on viral video, denies mass copying charges at MS Degree College

Hyderabad: Inresponse to misleading reports and social media posts alleging mass copying at MS Degree College, Malakpet, Osmania University has officially clarified that the viral video being circulated has absolutely no relation to the ongoing university examinations. The clarification came following a detailed explanation sought by the University after a video showing books falling from an upper-floor storeroom of the college building went viral online.

Acting on the directions of Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar Molugaram, the Director of the Academic Audit Cell, Prof Kishan, found that students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Women’s Degree College, Chaitanyapuri, Saroor Nagar, appeared for the B A Economics III Semester exam on 28 November, and the viral video is unrelated to the examination process.

The college further explained that the incident occurred when old records accidentally slipped from a storeroom facing the roadside, and individuals present outside the campus captured the moment and circulated it online with false claims. The management stated that even the local police visited the college, examined the storeroom, verified the examination arrangements, and confirmed that no malpractice had taken place.

Reiterating the University’s commitment to transparency and examination integrity, Prof Kishan stated that Osmania University maintains strict standards in the conduct of examinations and will take stringent action against any institution found negligent or involved in malpractice.

Supporting the official clarification issued by Osmania University, Dr Mouzzam Hussain, Managing Director, MS Education Academy, stated: “Osmania University has scotched the rumours of mass copying and clarified that no such incident took place at MS Degree College, Malakpet, as alleged on social media.” He added that the viral video wrongly portrayed the accidental fall of old records from a storeroom shelf as a mass copying incident:

“The video is misleading, as the examination was conducted on a different floor. Following the circulation of the video, a police inspector visited the campus, inspected the storeroom and reviewed the examination arrangements. After a thorough check, the authorities concluded that the incident was accidental and not related to any form of malpractice.”