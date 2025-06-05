Over 16,000 homes approved for RR under Indiramma scheme

Rangareddy: Urging officials to ensure the timely construction of Indiramma Houses approved in their operational areas, Rangareddy District Collector C Narayana Reddy stated that over 16,000 houses have been sanctioned so far in the district.

The district administration, he added, is committed to benefiting all eligible people under the scheme, and accordingly, all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the timely disposal of applications.

Addressing a recent video conference with officials on the implementation of the Indiramma Housing and Rajiv Vikasam Schemes at the Collectorate, the Collector instructed that the groundwork for sanctioned houses should commence immediately and be completed within a time-bound manner.

“The scheme should be implemented properly. There should be a supervision committee in every mandal, and prices of materials such as sand, bricks, and crusher stones, besides mason charges, should be decided,” said the Collector.

Elaborating on the number of beneficiaries selected under the Indiramma Housing scheme in the district, the Collector said, “A total of 16,617 houses were sanctioned to eligible individuals in the district. However, 839 applications are still pending disposal, which will be cleared after scrutiny.”

As sand is being provided free of cost for the construction of Indiramma Houses, the Collector reiterated that it should be made available to all beneficiaries.

Additionally, the Collector requested that the list of beneficiaries selected under the Rajiv Vikasam scheme be sent to the Collector’s login. He stated that beneficiaries under the scheme should be granted at least Rs 1 lakh, to be released in June.

Project Director DRDA Rangareddy Srilatha, along with BC and Minority Welfare officers and other senior officials, participated in this video conference.