Over 25 lakh corona super spreaders in Telangana: health department

Telangana Medical and Health department has estimated over 25 lakh corona super spreaders in the state who are believed to spread the virus rapidly. The government has decided all those who are considered to be the virus carriers as soon as possible and vaccinate them.

RTC drivers, conductors, bank employees, LPG delivery boys, street vendors and people working in petrol bunks and those who are travelling around the city are identified as super spreaders of virus. The government has already begun the process of identifying them and the officials are collecting their details.

District collectors in the state have been entrusted with the task of identifying the super spreaders and a detailed report on it will be prepared in 3-4 days to submit to the government. Based on the report, the government will formulate guidelines on their vaccination.