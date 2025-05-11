Over 73 per cent qualify in engineering stream of Telangana EAMCET

More than 73 per cent of the candidates who appeared in the TS EAMCET 2020 exam for the engineering stream have qualified, while 87 per cent of the aspirants who wrote the exam for the agriculture and pharma stream have passed.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy declared the results for the Telangana State Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) on Sunday.

Of the 2,07,190 students aspiring for admission into engineering courses, 1,51,779 have qualified. The pass percentage has been recorded at 73.26.

In the agriculture and pharma stream, 81,198 candidates attended the exam, and of them, 71,309 qualified. The pass percentage was 87.82.

Girls outperformed boys in both streams. The pass percentage among girls in the engineering stream was 73.88 against 72.79 among boys.

In the Agriculture and pharmacy stream, the pass percentage for girls was 88.32 while it was 86.29 for boys.

However, boys outshone girls in the top ranks. All top 10 rankers in the engineering stream were boys, while only one of the top 10 rankers in the agriculture and pharmacy stream was a girl.

Students from both Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh appeared in the exam conducted for entrance into professional courses in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy colleges.

Two of the top three ranks in the engineering stream were secured by students from Andhra Pradesh, while all the top 10 ranks in the agriculture and pharmacy stream were bagged by students from Telangana.

Palle Bharath Chandra from Parvathipuram Manyam district of Andhra Pradesh secured the top rank in engineering exam by scoring 150.05 marks, while Saketh Reddy Peddakkagari from Medchal Malkajgiri in Telangana topper in the agriculture stream with 141.68 marks.

Udagandla Rama Charan Reddy from Rangareddy district of Telangana and Pammina Hema Sai Surya Karthik from Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh bagged the second and third ranks in the engineering stream, respectively.

Sabbani Lalith Varenya from Karimnagar and Chada Akshith from Warangal secured second and third rank in the agriculture stream, respectively.

The exams for the agriculture and pharmacy stream were held on April 29 and 30, while the exams for the engineering stream were conducted from May 2 to May 4.

Candidates can visit the official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in- to check the results and download rank cards.