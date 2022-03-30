Paddy procurement: RaGa's tweet sparks row between TRS, Congress

Hyderabad: A Twitter war broke out between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and opposition Congress on Tuesday. While AICC leader Rahul Gandhi blamed ruling TRS and BJP for the delay in the procurement of paddy, TRS leader and MLC K Kavitha countered the comments. The TRS leader demanded the Congress to fight for 'One Nation-One Procurement' policy.

It all started when Rahul Gandhi tweeted accusing the BJP and TRS of playing politics on paddy procurement by forgetting the responsibilities.

In an instant reply, Kavitha on Twitter said: "Rahul ji, you are a Lok Sabha member. You must not limit yourself to express solidarity on Twitter. Instead, extend support by coming to the Well in Parliament for the ongoing agitation by TRS MPs demanding 'One nation - One procurement' policy. If you are sincere, extend support to them." She also wanted Gandhi to clarify his stand on 'One nation - One procurement policy. She said that the TRS would always be with farmers and would not rest until the last gram of Telangana paddy was procured.

She also responded to Telangana Congress in-charge and MP Manickam Tagore's remark on Twitter. She said: "Dear @manickamtagore ji, this arrogance reduced your party to double digits in the same Parliament. Win or lose, I did not run away from my constituency like your ex CP @RahulGandhi ji did. Also, I did not contest 2 seats like your ex-CP. TRS is demanding One Nation-One Procurement policy. What is @RahulGandhi Ji's stand on this issue? @trspartyonline is and will always be with the farmers & won't rest until every gram of Telangana paddy is procured." "Do not shed crocodile tears on the fate of Telangana farmers. If you are really committed, agitate along with our Members in Parliament. Expose the Centre's attitude towards farmers. Clarify your stand on One nation – One procurement policy," wrote Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on his Twitter account.

In a counter, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy shared the documents signed by the TS government on the paddy and boiled rice procurement with the Union government.