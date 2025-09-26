Palamuru Battered by Heavy Rains; District on High Alert, Authorities Ready to Tackle Any Emergency

Mahabubnagar: Unrelenting rains have lashed the Palamuru region over the past 24 hours, prompting the Mahabubnagar district administration to go on high alert. With forecasts predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours, officials are bracing for possible flash floods, overflowing tanks, and other emergencies.

District Collector Viziyendira Boi, after a comprehensive review with revenue, irrigation, Panchayat Raj and municipal officials, directed all departments to remain on round-the-clock vigil. Control rooms at the district and mandal levels have been activated, and rapid response teams are on standby. “Our priority is to prevent loss of life, property, or livestock. All departments must be ready to meet any eventuality,” the Collector emphasised.

Residents in vulnerable urban and rural pockets will be shifted to safe shelters and function halls if required. Irrigation staff have been instructed to inspect tanks filled beyond seventy-five percent capacity and to keep sandbags ready to prevent breaches. Barricades will be set up at low-level causeways to stop pedestrian and vehicle movement during high flows. Cattle herders and fishermen have been warned to stay away from flooded streams and to avoid fishing expeditions, while village secretaries have been told to issue loudspeaker alerts to keep the public informed.

The district control room will operate twenty-four hours a day and can be reached at 08542-241165, while the electricity department has opened emergency lines at 8712472127 and 8712472128 for power-related incidents. Officials have also cautioned people to avoid touching electric poles and advised that drinking water tanks be cleaned regularly. Anganwadi centres may declare local holidays if the downpour intensifies.

With the Meteorological Department warning of more downpours and the risk of cloudbursts, the Mahabubnagar administration says it is fully geared to handle any crisis—from overflowing tanks to sudden flooding—while urging the public to remain alert and follow safety instructions.