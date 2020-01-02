Palle Pragathi to change face of villages: Warangal Urban District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil

Warangal: With the focus shifting on to Palle Pragathi-2, a programme aimed at improving greenery, cleanliness and basic infrastructure in Gram Panchayats (GPs), all the six district administrations in the erstwhile Warangal appeared right on target on the opening day of the 11-day activity.



Warangal Urban District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil along with Zilla Parishad Chairman M Sudheer Kumar have inspected Baopet, Suraram, Jeelugula and Jagannathapuram villages under Elkathurthy mandal on Thursday and told the officials to follow the schedule released by the government to make the Palle Pragathi a huge success.

The Collector, who stated that the GPs had witnessed development during the first phase of Palle Pragathi, told the people to involve actively in the programme and support the officials. He told them to work with the same spirit. "Palle Pragathi will surely bring a major change in villages with the improvement of infrastructure and sanitation," Patil said.

Inspecting the works at Suraram village, he told the officials to ensure cleanliness by shifting waste to dump yards every day. Emphasising the need for ensuring avenue plantation, greenery, cleanliness etc in all GPs, the Collector told the Sarpanches and officials to focus on them. Referring to the daytime lights of streetlamps, the Collector warned the officials of facing stringent action if they waste electricity due to their negligence.

The Gram Panchayats (GPs) that achieve the 100 per cent results targeted by the Palle Pragathi would get cash incentives, Patil said. ZP chief M Sudheer Kumar said that GP need to utilise the funds given by the State Government. "Credit goes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for allocating adequate funds for the GPs," he said, stating that no government in the past had focused on the development of rural areas.