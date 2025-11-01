Paramita School students selected for state judo championship

Karimnagar: Paramita Heritage School’s two students studying in class 10 in the city have been selected for the SGYF State Judo Competition, informed the school principal Gopikrishna on Friday.

Recently, at the indoor stadium of the sports school in the town, Karimnagar district SGY organised district 69th SGYF Under 17 boys and girls selection competitions.

A. Abhinav Sai, studying in class 10 at Paramita Heritage School, in the 73 kg category, and T. Ranveer Raju, in the 90 kg category, showed great talent and won first places and were selected for the state-level judo competitions.

The 69th S. G. Y. F. State Level Judo Championship will be held from November 1 to 3 at the Indoor Stadium of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Hanamkonda town under the auspices of the State Level School Sports Federation.

On this occasion, the students participating in the state level competitions were congratulated by the Head of Paramita Educational Institutions Dr. E. Prasada Rao, Directors Prasuna, Anukar Rao, Rashmita, Vinod Rao, V.U.M. Prasad, Hanmantha Rao, Headmaster Gopikrishna, Coordinator Rabindra Patro, and Gym Teacher Goli Sudhakar.