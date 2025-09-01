Live
Patel demands compensation for farmers affected by rains
Nirmal: MLA Power Ramarao Patel demanded that if the state government truly cares about farmers’ welfare, it should immediately support those affected by the floods. Speaking to the media on Sunday at the Assembly premises alongside other BJP MLAs, he questioned why the Assembly was discussing other bills instead of addressing the damage caused by the rains, especially when people are suffering.
He stated that the Mudhole constituency experienced unprecedented flooding, and even the Basara Gnana Saraswati temple was submerged due to the ferocity of the Godavari River. He emphasized that over 16 villages in the constituency lie in river basin areas and that farmers have suffered immense losses.
He demanded that the government provide immediate compensation for the large-scale crop damage in the constituency. He urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to discuss this issue in the Assembly and announce relief measures for the farmers. He criticized governments that claim ‘the farmer is king’ yet fail to care for them in times of crisis.