Pawan Kalyan to visit Kondagattu, Dharmapuri on Jan 24

Pawan Kalyan to visit Kondagattu, Dharmapuri on Jan 24
Actor-turned-politician and the founder-president of Jana Sena Party (JSP) Pawan Kalyan will visit the famous temples of the State Kondagattu and Dharmapuri on January 24

Karimnagar: Actor-turned-politician and the founder-president of Jana Sena Party (JSP) Pawan Kalyan will visit the famous temples of the State Kondagattu and Dharmapuri on January 24. He will perform traditional Pooja to his Varahi vehicle at Kondagattu temple.

Pawan Kalyan firmly believes that he survived due to the blessings of Kondagattu Anjaneya Swami temple after experiencing an electrocution. It has become a habit for him of visiting the Kondagattu temple on every important occasion.

