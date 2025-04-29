Pay Cuts for School Sanitation Workers Condemned by CITU

Gadwal: The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has strongly condemned the reported pay cuts imposed on sanitation workers employed in government schools across the district. CITU Jogulamba Gadwal District Vice President Uppar Narasimha led a delegation to the District Education Office (DEO) on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent, urging immediate corrective action.

Speaking to the media after the submission, Narasimha highlighted that the government has been releasing wages for sanitation workers based on the number of students in each school. However, several headmasters of primary, upper primary, and high schools have allegedly been deducting wages arbitrarily, denying workers their rightful dues.

"In the previous year, when three months’ pending salaries were released, workers expecting Rs. 24,000 received only Rs. 14,000. Similarly, those eligible for Rs. 36,000 got Rs. 18,000, and some due Rs. 60,000 were paid only Rs. 20,000. These are not minor discrepancies but deliberate denials of hard-earned wages," Narasimha said.

He accused certain headmasters of misusing their authority and intimidating workers who questioned the deductions. "When sanitation workers raised concerns, they were told the funds were used for school needs and were threatened with termination if they protested. This is not only unethical but a gross abuse of power," he alleged.

The union further criticized the practice of appointing additional workers midway through the academic year, which they claim is being used to create internal conflicts among existing staff and further dilute wage distribution.

“These workers already receive meager wages. Further deductions threaten their ability to support their families. It is unjust and inhumane,” Narasimha stated.

CITU demanded that the recently released six-month pending wages be paid in full, without any unauthorized cuts. The union also called for a thorough investigation into the conduct of the headmasters involved and strict departmental action where violations are confirmed.

Several sanitation workers and local CITU leaders including Town President Raghu, and workers Renuka, Santoshamma, Suvarta, Radha, Mallamma, Hajurambi, and Parvati were present during the event.

The union has vowed to continue its fight until justice is ensured for all sanitation workers in the district.