PCC president counters KTR’s claims on caste census

Hyderabad: Countering the claims of BRS working president KT Rama Rao, the PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud held that his accusations were unfounded. He should stop misleading people against the State government, without any substantiated evidence.

In a media statement, Mahesh Kumar Goud asserted that the caste census survey in Telangana has been executed transparently and has been scientifically assessed and documented by a team comprising over one lakh personnel.

He emphasised that the caste census carried out by the Congress government, has set a benchmark for the entire nation. He noted that KT Rama Rao appears unable to accept the widespread appreciation the Congress government is receiving from various segments of the population. The PCC president remarked that the prior BRS administration failed to release the data from the extensive family survey conducted in 2014, and it is quite unwise for BRS leaders to comment on the Backward Classes.

Mahesh Kumar Goud accused the BRS and BJP of having a clandestine agreement during the MLC elections, suggesting that both parties are collaborating against the Congress party.