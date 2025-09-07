PCC to conduct extended meet on Sept 8; may discuss local body polls

Hyderabad: The PCC has decided to hold its extended executive meeting on Monday. Amongst other issues to be deliberated, the meeting is likely to focus on the possibility of going ahead with local body polls.

The meeting which will be held after more than two months will be exploring options at hand in wake of High Court setting the deadline for conducting Local body polls by September 30. With the time running out, the options include asking the High Court for extension of Local body polls citing legal hurdles concerning the BC reservation issue. With the Cabinet sub-committee taking legal opinion from experts and defending 42% reservation in the Supreme Court, over implementation of quota before local body polls, the party still hopes for positive results. And going ahead with polls without fulfilling the promise may cause backlash and reflect in the polls, said party sources.

Meanwhile the BC Associations are building pressure on the government to ensure implementation of the quota citing the promise of Kamareddy Declaration of 2023. The BC Welfare Association of R Krishnaiah has already warned of further delay.

The Association’s State President Gavvala Bharat Kumar recently expressed his concern and said that if the government delays, dissatisfaction among BCs will further increase and it will reflect on the Local body polls.

In the previous Extended Executive meeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on party workers to go to the grassroots, ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes, and work in unison to bring Congress back to power in the state for a second consecutive term. He highlighted the Congress government’s achievements and laid out a vision for the party’s future in the state and beyond.

Revanth Reddy said that under the Congress government’s leadership, Telangana succeeded in pressuring the Centre to include caste enumeration in the national census, marking a significant step towards social justice.