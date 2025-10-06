Pebbair SI Yugandhar Reddy caught with ganja

Wanaparthy dist: The police received information that ganja was being transported illegally at the Pebbair bus stand under the command of CI Rambabu of Pebbair Municipality in Wanaparthy district.

When I received information that a person going from Hyderabad to Bangalore was transporting ganja in a bus, I immediately informed the higher authorities about this and went with my staff to catch the suspicious person at the Pebbair bus stand and when I saw him in the presence of the police, 04 kg of ganja was found in the bag with him. When asked about his name, he said that Mallesh Prabu S/o Mallesh, age 25 years R/o Bangalore, Karnataka. He said that he and his friends Dilip Kali together bought ganja from people named Mohan and Arjuna in Orissa and took it to Bangalore and sold it to customers at a higher price. Dilip Kali said that he had work to do and got off in the middle of the night. A case was registered after taking possession of such ganja, said Sub-Inspector Yugandhar Reddy.

