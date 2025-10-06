Live
Pebbair SI Yugandhar Reddy caught with ganja
The police received information that ganja was being transported illegally at the Pebbair bus stand under the command of CI Rambabu of Pebbair Municipality in Wanaparthy district.
When I received information that a person going from Hyderabad to Bangalore was transporting ganja in a bus, I immediately informed the higher authorities about this and went with my staff to catch the suspicious person at the Pebbair bus stand and when I saw him in the presence of the police, 04 kg of ganja was found in the bag with him. When asked about his name, he said that Mallesh Prabu S/o Mallesh, age 25 years R/o Bangalore, Karnataka. He said that he and his friends Dilip Kali together bought ganja from people named Mohan and Arjuna in Orissa and took it to Bangalore and sold it to customers at a higher price. Dilip Kali said that he had work to do and got off in the middle of the night. A case was registered after taking possession of such ganja, said Sub-Inspector Yugandhar Reddy.