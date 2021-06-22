Peddapalli: An octogenarian, Jeeguru Kanakalakshmi beats sickness, ageing with yoga

Peddapalli: An octogenarian, Jeeguru Kanakalakshmi of Kolanur village of Odela mandal in the district has beaten sickness and ageing with regular yoga practice.

Even as men and women of her age face difficulty just to walk, at the age of 89 years, she can easily bend her body like a bow and do difficult yoga asanas and exercises quite comfortably.

She will do all household chores. Everyone in the village calls her 'Yoga Bamma (grandma)'. Speaking to The Hans India on World Yoga Day on Monday, Kanakalakshmi informed that she has been practicing yoga for the past four years. She learned yoga at the age of sixty following a doctor's instructions to solve her health problems.

Explaining her daily routine, she said she has been waking up at 4 am every day for 30 years and waking up early helps her to stay fit and active all through the day. "Everyone should follow a strict daily regime of yoga and must wake up early if they want to feel fit", she added.

She further informed that since her childhood she used to take food items like 'Ambali', 'Gatka' and attend farm work. She said that her health secret is to have breakfast early in the morning, light lunch in the afternoon, fruits and light food for dinner.

Informing that many people in and around the village come to know about her and talk to her to seek health tips, she said that it gives her happiness as she was able to inspire youth and women.

A mother of five, four sons and a daughter, she said if everyone practices yoga, there will be no health problems and thus it will be possible to create a healthy society.