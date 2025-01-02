Pending work related to the expansion of roads in Wanaparthy district center should be expedited: District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi

Live
On Thursday, Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar along with officials of Revenue, Municipal, R&B departments held a meeting on the pending work of road expansion in the Collector's Chamber with officials.
Speaking, the Collector ordered to expedite the pending work related to the expansion of roads in Wanaparthy district center. Issues related to the expansion of Panagal Road, Hyderabad Road, and other pending roads were discussed with the officials.
RDO Subrahmanyam, Municipal Commissioner, MRO Ramesh Reddy, R&B DE Seetharamaswamy, other officials and others participated in the meeting.
