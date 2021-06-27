People form human chain demanding 100 bed hospital in Alampur

Gadwal: The people of Alampur along with members of various social groups, members of NGOs various parties from Alampur and surrounding villages formed human chain at Alampur cross roads and demanded construction of 100 bed hospital in the constituency headquarters on Saturday.



At present there is only one community health center in Alampur with just 50 bed capacities. However, this hospital is also facing lot of problems due to inadequate healthcare staff, no proper facilities for the patients and no diagnostic equipments for conducting medical tests. "We have faced lot of problems due to lack of a good hospital in Alampur.

Though Alampur is a big constituency, having large population, the government has not set up any new hospital, nor had it upgraded the existing hospital. The healthcare plight of the people came to light during the recent Corona second wave, where lots of people had to face tough time with no proper government hospital to cater to the healthcare needs of the people of this region," said Laxmi Kanth, a resident of Alampur.

Earlier also the former Alampur MLA Sampath kumar had demanded the government to construct a new 100 bed hospital in the constituency at the Alampur Chowrasta. Recently, the Gadwal Zillah Parishad Chairman Saritha had also promised that come what may, she will convince the government and very soon ensure that a new hospital for Alampur will be constructed with all advanced medical facilities.

Reiterating the demand for a new hospital, on Saturday, the people along with various members from social organizations, different political parties and others took part in the formation of human chain and agitated demanding the construction of a new hospital for the region.