'People in Telangana preferring BJP as alternative to TRS'

Bhadrachalam: The election results of Dubbaka and GHMC clarifies that the people want change in the State, observed BJP national leader and Madhya Pradesh party in-charge P Muralidhar Rao.

After having Lord Rama darshan and performing puja at the temple here on Tuesday, Muralidhar Rao, speaking to the media, said the people of the State are supporting the BJP, as they are dissatisfied with the TRS government. People in the country also happy under Prime Minister Modi regime, he added.

Discussing issues in Bhadrachalam, the BJP leader alleged that the TRS government has no interest in developing the temple town and expressed angry that the KCR government broke the tradition of submitting Muthyala Talambralu for the celestial wedding of Lord Ram during Brahmotsavalu.

Stating that the Central government is planning to develop Lord Rama temple under the Ramayana circuit, Muraidhar Rao said the Centre is ready to clear the issues of five merged gram panchayats. Alleging that the State government is not supporting the extension of new railway line from Pandurangapuram to Sarapaka village, he assured that he will discuss about this with the Railway Minister. He appealed to the people to cast their votes for BJP candidate Gujjala Premender Reddy in the Graduate MLC elections.

MLC candidate Gujjala Premender Reddy, Party state secretary Kunja Satyvathi, district president Koneru Satyanrayana Murthy( Chinni), general secretary Yerram Raju Behra, Jampana Raju, B Prabhakar Reddy and other leaders participated in the programme.