Phone tapping probe: Bandi Sanjay seeks rescheduling of recording his statement

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has formally requested the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jubilee Hills Division, Hyderabad, to reschedule the recording of statements related to an ongoing investigation under Crime No. 243/2024.

In a letter to the police on Wednesday, he said that the case, registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, PDPP Act, and Information Technology Act, involves alleged offenses ranging from criminal breach of trust to tampering with electronic records.

The minister’s office noted that he, along with his OSD and Personal Assistants, will be attending the Parliament Monsoon Sessions in New Delhi from July 21, 2025, making it difficult to be present on the scheduled examination on July 24.

Accordingly, he has proposed July 28, 2025, at 12:00 noon as a convenient alternative for recording statements.