PIL filed in Telangana High Court seeking to release dead body from hospital

Hyderabad: A writ petition has been filed in the High Court on Thursday alleging that a private hospital is not giving her husband's dead body due to non-payment of hospital fee.



Petitioner Kondapuram Lavanya, residing at Balanagar, RR district alleged that her husband Kondapuram Mohan Babu (45) admitted on July 13 with high fever and respiratory problem in Continental Hospitals, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad.

The hospital staff took the sample for the purpose of conducting COVID-19 test and it was detected positive. Since then, hospital management and doctors have been treating the patient. On July 20, the hospital doctors informed the petitioner that her husband Mohan Babu died due to corona disease. The petitioner had initially paid an amount of Rs. 2, 50,000 (Rupees two lakh fifty thousand) to the hospital and they have issued a receipt for the payment. On July 22, the hospital authorities informed the petitioner that the total treatment charges/bill of the hospital was Rs. 8,91,175.63. After deducting the advance amount of Rs. 2,50,000, the hospital authorities demanding the petitioner to pay the balance of hospital charges and take the dead body The Writ Petition has been listed on Thursday in the High Court division Bench headed by Justice T. Vinod Kumar.