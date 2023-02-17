Plans afoot to modernise Hanumakonda bus station

Hanumakonda: A plan is on the anvil to expand and modernise the existing bus station in Hanumakonda, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said.

Vinay and TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar who conducted a review meeting with the officials here on Thursday also inspected the bus station. They interacted with the travelers to elicit feedback on the present situation and what was needed to be done.

Vinay said that the existing bus station spread across 13 acres is a major centre with as many as 1,600 buses belonging to various bus depots traversing through Hanumakonda every day.

The present bus station was constructed some four and a half decades ago, he said, emphasising the need for expanding and upgrading the bus station in accordance with the present day scenario. The bus station development issue will be taken to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who is keen to strengthen the TSRTC, Vinay said. Stating that the TSRTC was playing a major role in the public transport system, Sajjanar said that the onus is on every citizen to protect it. The TSRTC administration was doing its best to promote the public transportation system by taking various measures. As part of it, several bus stations were already developed on par with modern day requirements, Sajjanar said.

Referring to the growing number of commuters, he said that the bus station in Hanumakonda should be developed on par with the best. The bus station will have modern platforms along with other infrastructure. He directed the RTC officials to prepare proposals for the development of Hanumakonda bus station as early as possible. Earlier, Sajjanar inspected Warangal 1 and 2 depots and expressed satisfaction over their maintenance.

TSRTC ED (operations) PV Munisekhar, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman Sunder Raj Yadav, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) municipal commissioner P Pravinya and RTC Warangal regional manager Srilatha were among others present.