Plea in HC to file criminal case against ‘Pushpa’ director

Hyderabad: The single bench of Telangana HC of Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy on Wednesday heard the writ filed by Rayudu Sathya Prasad, actor/classical dancer of SR Nagar seeking criminal cases against ‘Pushpa-1’ director Sukumar and three others. The petitioner contended that he had been called to act as a constable in the movie.

Later assistant directors Veeru Veerendra Singh, Praveen, Sukumar and producer Ravi (Maithri Movies) forcibly removed his pant shirt and insulted him in front of their team and abused him in filthy language, blackmailed and threatened to kill if he informs others.

Prasad claimed that in spite of giving written complaints to the police they are reluctant to register FIR and not-initiating action against respondents Sukumar and three others.

Justice Reddy queried that why was he insulted..? Moreover, Pushpa-2 came and gone, now you are still worried about Pushpa-1. Further, you have filed the petition seeking criminal action against them, that too after so long a time.

Petitioner’s counsel Revanth informed the court that in the audition, Prasad was selected for constable’s role. Since the incident he was not able to digest the insult and unable to bear that shame. After the incident, he avoided the movie, the counsel said.

Justice Reddy directed the Assistant Government Pleader (home) to get instructions from the police by the next hearing. The case was adjourned to March 11.