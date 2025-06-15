PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on his birthday.

“Birthday greetings to Shri Kishan Reddy Garu. A grassroots leader, he is at the forefront of strengthening the coal and mines sector, which are important to build a self-reliant India. Praying for his long and healthy life,” the Prime Minister stated in his message on ‘X’.

Birthday greetings to Shri Kishan Reddy Garu. A grassroots leader, he is at the forefront of strengthening the coal and mines sector, which are important to build a self-reliant India. Praying for his long and healthy life.@kishanreddybjp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2025

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has also conveyed birthday greetings to Kishan Reddy, who is also the president of the BJP’s Telangana unit.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president wished Kishan Reddy a long life with health and happiness.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar also greeted Kishan Reddy on his birthday. The BJP leader wished him a long and healthy life so that he continues to serve the people.

BJP MPs, MLAs and other party leaders in Telangana greeted Kishan Reddy, who is a member of Parliament from Secunderabad.

“Wishing Union Minister Kishan Reddy garu a very happy birthday. Wishing him Health, Happiness and Success & and many more years of public service,” posted BJP MP from Chevella, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy.

Union Minister for Communications and Development Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, George Kurian and others also greeted Kishan Reddy.

Kishan Reddy, one of the senior-most leaders and prominent faces of the BJP in Telangana, is a second-term MP from Secunderabad.

He was inducted into the Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet in 2019 as Minister of State for Home. In July 2021, he was promoted to Cabinet rank and was given the portfolios of tourism, culture and development of the northeastern region.

He was the only Central minister from Telangana for five years.

With the BJP putting up an impressive performance to double its tally of Lok Sabha seats to eight from Telangana in the 2024 polls, the party leadership rewarded him by inducting him again in the Cabinet.

The 64-year-old retained the Secunderabad seat by defeating his nearest rival, Danam Nagender of Congress, by about 50,000 votes.