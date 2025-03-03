Live
PM Modi played key role in Mamnoor Airport conception: Kishan Reddy
Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was behind the decision of the airport in Mamnoor in Warangal.
Hyderabad:
Addressing a press conference along with Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Kishan Reddy said that the Centre had several interactions in the form of letters with the state government on setting up the airport. He said that despite having many historical temples in the state, there was no recognition. He recalled that when there was voting for the selection of UNESCO site, Telangana had lost. Their main contention was that there was no air connectivity. PM Modi entered into the field and talked to different countries convincing them to vote for Ramappa Temple. “We lost in the first round of voting. We appealed in the second round and the PM talked to many other countries, which ensured Ramappa got the tag of world heritage site by UNESCO. Thousands of people visit the site if it is recognised by UNESCO. The PM gave in writing to UNESCO to bring the airport. We lived up to our promise,” said Kishan Reddy.
The Union Minister said that as soon as possible the state government should complete the land acquisition and handover the land to Airport Authority of India for taking up the construction of the airport. He said that Andhra Pradesh state had seven airports – Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Kadapa, Puttaparthi and Kurnool. After Hyderabad, there has been demand from the past many years to have the second airport. A brown field airport will be coming up in Warangal. He said that Ram Mohan Naidu took a decision and gave necessary directions. “I thank PM Modi and Ram Mohan Naidu. There were some efforts when KCR was the CM, who had talked to the then Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who also announced support to the airport.