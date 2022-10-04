PM Narendra Modi to open global meet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a five-day UN World Geospatial Information Congress (UNWGIC) on October 11 at HICC in Hyderabad.

The decision of Modi to inaugurate the programme has raised curiosity among political circles. It happens to take place about a week after KCR would be announcing the launch of a national party. The talk in political circles is why did Modi choose to inaugurate the conference from Hyderabad? It is still not clear whether he would also be holding meetings with state BJP leaders during his visit.

The state BJP however is planning to hold a huge rally welcoming Modi to Hyderabad.

They claim that Modi would hold a brief meeting with select state leaders and review the party strategies and performance in campaign for the Munugodu bypoll. Since Modi would be here on an official visit, it is to be seen if Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would receive him at Begumpet airport or not. Meanwhile, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh told reporters in Delhi that India is set to showcase the strides it has made in the sector over the past several years during the five-day conference.

It will see participation of over 550 delegates from 115 countries to discuss issues related to development and strengthening of integrated geospatial information management, its capacities and capabilities. The minister said India will present the geospatial 'Chaupal' initiative that seeks to link village communities with geospatial services.



He said initiatives such as Swamitva to map revenue lands in villages and the steps taken by the government to empower common man using geospatial data will be part of the main focus area during the conference.The conference will have plenary sessions which will deal with sustainable development goals. Along with this there will also be a unique Geospatial Chaupal which no other country in the world can offer. The conference will address environmental and climate challenges, embracing digital transformation and will delve on the importance of integrated geospatial information, Jitender Singh added.