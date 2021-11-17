Pochampally best tourism village

Hyderabad: The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has selected Pochampally village in Telangana as one of the best Tourism Villages.

The prestigious award will be presented at the 24th session of the UNWTO General Assembly scheduled to be held on December 2 in Madrid, Spain.

Disclosing this on Tuesday, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said, "Pochampally's unique weaving styles and patterns received special focus from the Prime Minister's mantra of Vocal 4 Local as a part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat."

He said that the Ministry of Tourism recommended three villages for the UNWTO Best Tourism Village entry from India. These were Kongthong in Meghalaya, Ladhpura Khas, Madhya Pradesh and Pochampally in Telangana. Pochampally was awarded by UNWTO.

He said, "I am grateful that this award has been bestowed on the Village of Pochampally." He thanked the ministry officials in presenting the case for Pochampally and other entries effectively.

The Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO Pilot initiative aims to award those villages which are outstanding examples of rural destinations and showcase good practices in line with its specified nine evaluation areas. It also aims to support villages to enhance their rural tourism potential through training and access to opportunities for improvement.

Pochampally, 50 km from Hyderabad, is a town in Nalgonda district of Telangana and is often referred to as the Silk City of India for the exquisite sarees that are woven through a unique style called Ikat.

This style, Pochampally Ikat, received a Geographical Indicator (GI Status) in 2004. Ikat is a Malaysian, Indonesian word that means "Tie and Dye". Ikat involves the process of wrapping (or tying) and dyeing sections of bundled yarn to a predetermined colour pattern before they are woven.

The dye penetrates into exposed sections while the wrapped section remains undyed. This pattern formed by the yarn in this process is woven into fabric. The Union Minister said, "The Ministry of Tourism has drafted a Rural Tourism Policy which will promote tourism within our villages.

Also, to revitalise local arts and crafts and promote the rural economy." It will help redevelop and rebuild the villages and rural life and the residents of the villages will also get an opportunity to engage and interact with people from outside, he said.

Recalling PM Modi's call on the country's 73rd Independence Day, he said the PM had requested the citizens to travel to at least 15 tourist destinations across our country.

Taking it forward, he urged people to include rural destinations like Pochampally in their travel itineraries. To explore the rich cultural heritage and beauty of the villages in the country.