Police crackdown on farmer leaders condemned
Following the attack on farmers’ camp by Haryana police late in the night at 2:45 am on Tuesday, a protest was staged in front of the Ambedkar Statue in Delhi on the day.
Khammam:
Farmer leaders who were later released protested the Central government’s crackdown and demanded the immediate release of the arrested farmer leaders.
They mentioned that hundreds of Haryana police attacked the camp, which has been on indefinite strike for the last nine months and arrested the farmer leaders. “Rythusangam Samukta Kisan Morcha national leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was going to start his fast to death, was dramatically kidnapped and detained in the Ludhiana government hospital,” they said. Farmer leaders who came from southern states to support the fast to death and are staying in the camp include Nallamala Venkateswara Rao (Telangana), Shanthakumar (Karnataka), Pandian (Tamil Nadu), Sudha (Pundicherry), and others who were arrested and taken to Delhi.