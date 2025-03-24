Live
- Malaria, cholera outbreaks kill 59 people in Ethiopia: WHO
- Apple says lossless audio, ultra‑low latency audio coming to AirPods Max
- RDS Farmers Struggle for Water: BRS Leaders Demand Action from CM Revanth Reddy
- Police Must Work in with Accountability and Responsibility: SP T. Srinivasa Rao
- Women Should Strive for Self-Employment and Financial Independence: Kavita Devi
- Swiggy Instamart Starts 10-Minute Smartphone Delivery; Takes on Blinkit, Zepto
- Three-and-a-half-year-old in Cambodia dies of H5N1
- Odisha: R&DM Dept provides Rs 20.38 cr for relief work in areas affected due to hailstorm
- Egypt Proposes New Plan to Restore Gaza Ceasefire Deal
- Kunal Kamra is a serial offender misusing freedom of speech: Shiv Sena
Police Must Work in with Accountability and Responsibility: SP T. Srinivasa Rao
Gadwal: District Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, emphasized that police officials and staff must work with accountability and...
Gadwal: District Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, emphasized that police officials and staff must work with accountability and responsibility toward the public. He issued these instructions during the Public Grievance Redressal Program (Praja Vani) held at the district police headquarters on Monday.
During the program, DSP Mogilayya, along with circle inspectors from Gadwal, Alampur, and Shantinagar, received complaints from ten petitioners representing various mandals in the district. SP Srinivasa Rao personally spoke to police station Sub-Inspectors (SIs) over the phone, instructing them to submit detailed reports on the complaints and conduct thorough investigations to ensure appropriate action.
Speaking on the occasion, SP Srinivasa Rao stressed the importance of police officers responding immediately to people’s grievances. He highlighted that only by addressing complaints swiftly and fairly can public trust in the police be strengthened. Additionally, he mentioned that all complaints are being recorded online and monitored daily to ensure transparency and effective resolution.
The district police reaffirmed their commitment to delivering justice and maintaining law and order, urging citizens to reach out without hesitation for assistance.