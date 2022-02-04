Police on alert in Hyderabad after attack on Asaduddin in UP

The Hyderabad police were put on a high alert after the attack on Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi at Chhajarsi toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The city police on held a meeting on Thursday with all officers of the five zones in Hyderabad and the police in sensitive areas in Rachakonda and Cyberabad commissionerates.

All the inspectors were directed to intensify patrolling and check the sensitive areas. The police officials were asked to stay in the police stations during the night and patrol in their respective jurisdiction to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, orders have been issued to deploy additional police forces to a few police stations in the city for bandobast. Police pickets were also set up at a few important junctions.

Besides Hyderabad, security has also tightened in Adilabad, Karimnagar and Nizamabad. During the meeting, the senior police officials also reviewed security allotted to all AIMIM legislators.