Ponguleti hints at big action against BRS leaders
Hyderabad: Is the State Government ready to make some big revelations against the previous BRS government, some leaders and officials in the ongoing probes that are on? It appears so.
Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who is now in Seoul to study the Han Riverfront, told reporters that there was a view that the government had put the ongoing probe whether it be the telephone tapping, Dharni or Kaleshwaram on the backburner. “It is not so. Soon one or two political bombs are going to explode. The government is in the process of gathering proper evidence before taking any action,” he said.
“The report on Kaleshwaram will soon be finalised. The files regarding Dharni and phone-tapping issues have started moving. In all probability, next week or so some political bombs will explode,” he added.