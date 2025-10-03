Live
Ponnam Prabhakar Inaugurates New Road Over Bridge at Falaknuma
Telangana minister Ponnam Prabhakar inaugurated the newly constructed Falaknuma Road Over Bridge (ROB) today. The previous bridge over the Falaknuma railway track had become increasingly narrow, resulting in severe traffic issues for residents. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) addressed this problem by constructing a new parallel bridge.
Spanning 360 metres and featuring two lanes, the new ROB was built at a cost of Rs. 52 crore and 3 lakhs. This development is expected to ease the ongoing traffic jams previously caused by the limited capacity of the original two-lane bridge.
With the inauguration of this new infrastructure, commuters travelling from Falaknuma to Chandrayangutta and other destinations will experience significant relief. The new road over bridge is anticipated to notably reduce congestion along the route from Chandrayangutta Junction to the Falaknuma Bus Depot, ensuring a smoother journey for all.