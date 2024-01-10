Live
Praja Palana applications row: KTR asks govt to take precautions to protect data
Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday demanded the government to take appropriate precautions to prevent the confidential data of the people from falling into the hands of cybercriminals.
The BRS leader took to X on the news that the applications of Praja Palana were lying on the roads. “I have been watching and hearing from concerned citizens about numerous videos of Praja Palana applications being mishandled carelessly by certain private individuals. These application forms contain sensitive data of crores of Telangana citizens,” said Rao, demanding the government to take precautionary measures.
The BRS leader also appealed to the people of Telangana to be cautious. “Dear Telangana brothers and sisters, do not share OTP or any bank details if someone calls you offering to give a pension or house or any of the six guarantees. Do not unnecessarily lose money listening to the words of Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka. Irrespective of whether you voted for BRS or not, as someone who was part of drafting cybercrime legislation- take my word seriously and do not fall prey to cybercriminals,” said Rao.