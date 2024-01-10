  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Praja Palana applications row: KTR asks govt to take precautions to protect data

Praja Palana applications row: KTR asks govt to take precautions to protect data
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday demanded the government to take appropriate precautions to prevent the confidential data of...

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday demanded the government to take appropriate precautions to prevent the confidential data of the people from falling into the hands of cybercriminals.



The BRS leader took to X on the news that the applications of Praja Palana were lying on the roads. “I have been watching and hearing from concerned citizens about numerous videos of Praja Palana applications being mishandled carelessly by certain private individuals. These application forms contain sensitive data of crores of Telangana citizens,” said Rao, demanding the government to take precautionary measures.

The BRS leader also appealed to the people of Telangana to be cautious. “Dear Telangana brothers and sisters, do not share OTP or any bank details if someone calls you offering to give a pension or house or any of the six guarantees. Do not unnecessarily lose money listening to the words of Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka. Irrespective of whether you voted for BRS or not, as someone who was part of drafting cybercrime legislation- take my word seriously and do not fall prey to cybercriminals,” said Rao.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X