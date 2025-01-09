Preparations apace for Dy CM’s visit

Wanaparthy: Arrangements should be made meticulously to ensure the success of the visit of Deputy Chief Minis-ter Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to Wanaparthy district on January 9, said district collector Adarsh Su-rabhi.

As part of Bhatt’s visit at 9.30 am he will inaugurate the 33/11 KV sub-station in Talpanur village, Revalli mandal. Subsequently, he will launch another 33/11 KV sub-station in Edutla village, Gopal-pet mandal. Later, at the RDO office here he will lay foundation for the following seven sub-stations: Khasimnagar, Chimman Guntapalli, Mettupalli and Nagavaram villages of Wanaparthy mandal; Pa-mireddypalli (Peddamandadi mandal); Chennuru village (Gopalpet); Nagarala village (Srirangapur). A meeting with officials is scheduled in the afternoon at the collectorate. The collector instructed offi-cials to ensure all arrangements are made flawlessly to avoid any issues during the events.

In preparation for the Deputy CM’s visit, the DC inspected the Wanaparthy Transco office and Edutla sub-station in Gopalpet mandal on Wednesday, providing necessary guidance to officials regarding the arrangements. RDO Subramanyam, Transco DE Srinivas, tahsildars Ramesh Reddy and Tilak Ku-mar Reddy from Gopalpet, and Gopalpet SI accompanied him.