Prepare plan for footpath devpt on major roads, officials told

Khammam: TheDistrict Collector Anudeep Durishetty on Friday instructed municipal and line department officials to prepare comprehensive plans for developing footpaths along major roads in Khammam city, with a focus on road safety and modern urban infrastructure.

Chairing a review meeting at the Collectorate along with Khammam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhishek Agasty, the Collector discussed measures required for establishing footpaths and controlling road accidents across key stretches in the city.

The Collector said that detailed action plans must be readied for footpath development on eight major roads, including Wyra Road, Bypass Road and Illendu Road.

He directed officials to design footpaths that integrate plantation, street lighting, tiles, and dedicated cycle tracks, keeping in view both utility and aesthetics.

Durishetty also emphasised the need for constructing bus bays at locations where they are required. He instructed officials to study best-practice designs from other cities and prepare a model that suits the specific needs of Khammam.

Stating that both the central divider and footpath width should be optimised for commuter safety, the Collector said that lighting and pole placement must be planned carefully to ensure clear visibility.

To control wrong-side driving, he directed officials to explore the use of AI-based systems for real-time identification of violations.