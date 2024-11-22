President Droupadi Murmu to Inaugurate Lokmanthan 2024 at Shilparamam Today

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu is set to inaugurate the much-awaited Lokmanthan 2024 at Shilparamam in Hyderabad today. The event, a cultural and intellectual gathering, aims to bring together diverse thought leaders, scholars, and artists to celebrate the rich heritage and traditions of India.

Lokmanthan 2024 promises to be an engaging platform for discussions on a variety of topics, including the future of India's cultural preservation, societal development, and innovation. Shilparamam, known for its vibrant exhibitions of arts and crafts, will serve as the perfect backdrop for this significant event.

The inauguration by President Murmu will kick off a series of programs that will showcase India's cultural diversity and foster meaningful exchanges. Attendees can expect workshops, seminars, and exhibitions that highlight both contemporary and traditional Indian art forms. The event is expected to draw large crowds, with visitors from across the country coming to witness the grand celebration of India's culture and heritage.