Prisons DG Soumya Mishra holds session on POSH at NTPC

NTPC SRHQ witnessed an impactful session on Gender Sensitization and Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) led by Dr. Soumya Mishra, IPS, Director General of Telangana Prison and Correction Services. The session was a part of NTPC’s ongoing commitment to fostering a safe, inclusive, and respectful workplace environment for all its employees.

The program began with a warm welcome by SN Panigrahi, CGM (HR), who set the tone for the day by highlighting the importance of awareness and proactive engagement in creating a culture of dignity and respect at work. He emphasized how NTPC’s robust HR policies have evolved to prioritize employee safety and well-being, ensuring that every voice is heard and protected.

Dr. Soumya Mishra’s session was both enlightening and interactive.

Engaging with employees across departments, she stressed the critical importance of POSH—not merely as a legal compliance requirement but as a vital cornerstone of organizational health and productivity. Dr. Mishra shared practical insights on recognizing, addressing, and preventing sexual harassment, urging everyone to be vigilant allies and advocates for gender sensitivity.

“Creating a safe workplace isn’t just about policies; it’s about cultivating empathy, respect, and courage to speak up,” Dr. Mishra remarked. Her talk underscored the essential role each employee plays in maintaining a culture free from harassment and discrimination.