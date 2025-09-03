Protest held by SFI seeking release of fee reimbursement dues

Hyderabad: Tensions flared in Hyderabad on Tuesday as student activists under the banner of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) launched a protest titled “Seizure of Ministers’ Residences,” demanding immediate release of long-pending fee reimbursements and scholarships. The protest, part of a statewide call by the SFI state committee, turned violent as police clashed with students, leading to multiple arrests and injuries.

The protest aimed to highlight the Rs 8,158 crore in pending fee reimbursement dues over the past six years, which students say has crippled their academic futures. SFI State President S. Rajinikanth accused the Congress-led government of “playing with the lives of students” and questioned whether Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had paid any attention to the students protesting for over six months.

“Students are being denied certificates, unable to pursue higher education, and mess charges in Gurukuls, KGBVs, and Ashram schools have been pending for nine months,” Rajinikanth said. He also pointed out the lack of textbooks and uniforms in SC Gurukuls and KGBVs, calling it a failure of basic educational responsibility.

The protest escalated when student leaders attempted to approach ministers’ residences. Police intervened, resulting in a scuffle that left several students injured. Eyewitnesses reported that officers tore down protest banners and used force to disperse the crowd. Student leaders were arrested and transferred to multiple police stations, including Bollaram, Karkana, Boinapalli, and Tirumal Giri.

SFI leaders demanded a special G.O. to stop fee collection from students and immediate clearance of dues under schemes like the Best Available Scheme, university grants, and Manabadi school development funds.

The incident has sparked outrage across Telangana, with protests erupting in district centers and collectorates. SFI vice presidents D. Kiran and K. Ashok Reddy, along with dozens of district leaders, participated in the Hyderabad protest, vowing to continue their agitation until the government responds.

The absence of an Education Minister for 20 months was also criticized, with student leaders alleging that the government has shown complete apathy toward the education sector.