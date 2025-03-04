PRTU’s Sripal wins teacher MLC poll

Nalgonda: In a closely contested election, PRTU candidate Sripal Reddy hoisted the victory flag in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teacher constituency MLC election.

He secured the victory by defeating sitting MLC Narsi Reddy with a margin of 3,000 votes in the second preferential vote elimination process. Out of the 19 candidates in the fray, the primary competition was between five key contenders: Sripal Reddy (PRTU-backed), Narsi Reddy (UTF-backed, sitting MLC), Gali Harshavardhan Reddy (PRTU-TS-backed), Puli Sarothham Reddy (BJP-backed) and Pula Ravinder, former MLC representing neglected sections

Vote share

Out of the total 25,500 votes, 2,138 were declared invalid. Among the 23,641 valid votes, the results stood as follows: Sripal Reddy (PRTU) – 9,021 votes (Winner),Gali Harshavardhan Reddy (PRTU-TS) – 6,034 votes and Narsi Reddy (UTF) – 6448 votes

Reactions from key candidates

Expressing his gratitude, Sripal Reddy assured that he would work towards the welfare and progress of teachers. On the other hand, Narsi Reddy, gracefully accepting the defeat, stated that he would focus on agitations for strengthening the education and health sectors within the government framework, aiming to free them from corporate influence. A notable highlight of the election was Gali Harshavardhan Reddy’s spirited performance, which caught the attention of many.

The vote counting process began at 8 am and concluded at 10 pm at the Arjalabavi counting centre in Nalgonda. The results once again reaffirmed the tradition of alternate victories between PRTU and UTF in the constituency.