PURE EV expands footprint in state

Khammam : PURE EV, one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler, launched in the district on Sunday. The new outlet was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s wife and Amma Foundation chairperson Nandini Mallu at Madhira.

Speaking on the launching programme, Mallu Nandini congratulated the management of the show room for bringing EV vehicles within reach of the people of Madhira. She said the Congress government extended support to environment supporters. She called upon people to protect the environment in their own way.

Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and CEO of PURE EV, expressed his delight at the expansion, saying, “Driven by our commitment to innovation and sustainability, PURE EV is excited to announce the launch of a new showroom in Khammam, Telangana. This expansion allows us to further our mission of making electric mobility accessible to everyone in the region. Customers can now conveniently explore our range of high-performance electric two-wheelers, designed with sustainability and cutting-edge technology in mind.”

The strategically located showroom &service spans an area of 2,000 square feet, providing an excellent space for customers to experience the brand’s advanced technology delivering best-in-class products, he added.

PURE EV currently offers ePluto 7G MAX, ePluto 7G, eco Dryft 350, ETRANCE Neo+ and eTryst X. The company recently unveiled an ambitious growth roadmap, targeting the addition of 250 new dealerships over the next 30 months. This expansion will elevate Pure EV’s network to over 320 outlets nationwide, driven by the rising demand for long-range electric scooters, motorcycles and large B2B contracts, he told.