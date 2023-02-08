Puvvada asks Ponguleti to quit BRS immediately

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has reacted strongly against his own senior party leader and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, stating that if he has any guts, he should resign from the BRS party.

Participating in the party meeting organised by the Waira MLA Ramulu Nayak on Tuesday, Puvvada said that all the leaders who are singing hosannas of Ponguleti must resign immediately. District BRS president Tata Madhusudhan was also present on the occasion.

Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday had dared the BRS leadership to suspend him from the party if it had guts instead of suspending party workers for supporting him and attending his meetings.

Speaking at a party workers' get-together meeting at Dammapeta in Ahwaraopet assembly constituency, the former member of parliament said he was not in a hurry to take a decision on joining other political parties.

During meeting, Srinivas Reddy alleged that the government was constructing one or two model 2BHK houses during election time and showing them to people to get votes.

Minister Puvvada strongly countered Ponguleti comments and asked him directly if he has guts he should immediately to resign from the party.

He said the party suspended the party leaders who cross their limits. He asked the leaders, who believing the party chief KCR continues in the party or otherwise should go out.

He said all those in BRS are loyal to KCR. People like the BRS party, and KCR have seen many people like Ponguleti in the State. Those who left KCR lost their political life. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao gave priority to the development of the district in all aspects. He said a lot of funds have been released for the development of the district. He said, recently CM announced crore of rupees for the development of Wyra.

He said, he is taking the responsibility of development of Wyra. In the coming polls, the BRS candidates will win all ten seats in the erstwhile district.