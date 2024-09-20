Pvt schools urged to cooperate for UDISE portal services

Khammam: The Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Dr. P. Sreeja conducted a review of the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) portal services here on Thursday. The meeting, attended by various education officials, focused on ensuring the accurate registration of school-related data on the UDISE portal.

Officials explained the online process of registering information about primary, upper primary, high schools, and colleges. Dr Sreeja stressed the importance of including data from both government and private schools. She urged private educational institutions to cooperate fully and submit accurate details to the authorities for the UDISE portal. In addition, the Additional Collector emphasised the need for private school bus drivers to be educated on traffic rules, particularly concerning the safety of children. She proposed joint efforts by the Association of Private Schools and the district administration to conduct health check-ups for all private school drivers and ensure they hold valid driving licenses.

Dr Sreeja also suggested launching awareness programmes in primary schools to educate children on the concepts of good and bad touch. She called for the establishment of kitchen gardens in government schools, monthly parent-teacher meetings, and the implementation of Teaching Learning Materials (TLM) in classrooms.